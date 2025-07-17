Seattle Mariners Double-A Pitcher Jumps Into Team's Top 30 Prospect List
The Seattle Mariners have a new top 30 prospect after a top 100 minor leaguer's recent graduation.
Right-handed pitcher Marcelo Perez clocked in as the Mariners' No. 21 prospect according to the latest team rankings from MLB Pipeline. Perez replaced second baseman Cole Young, who has been Seattle's primary starting second baseman since his major league promotion May 31.
MLB Pipeline had the following scouting report on Perez:
An undersized right-hander at 5-foot-10, Perez is all about strikes and spin. His fastball has ticked up to averaging around 93 mph. It’s not a difference-maker, but his ability to hold and command his velocity in longer starts has helped him improve. He has two different sliders he throws more than the heater, and both are effective -- a shorter gyro-like breaker at around 87 mph and a low-80s sweeper.
Helping all of his stuff play up is his ability to fill up the strike zone with all of his offerings. His walk rates continue to be very low, even as he climbs the ladder.
The 25-year-old Perez was selected by the Mariners in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He spent parts of three seasons from 2023-25 with the organization's High-A affiliate, the Everett AquaSox. He was promoted to the Double-A Arkansas Travelers on June 24.
Perez has taken a massive step from last year to now. In 2024, he posted a 6.81 ERA with 91 strikeouts in 104.1 innings pitched across 25 starts.
This season, Perez has a 2.45 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 58.2 innings across 12 starts. Since being promoted to Arkansas, he's posted a 3.09 ERA with nine strikeouts in 23.1 innings pitched across four starts.
Related Minor League Baseball stories
HERE'S WHO MARINERS DRAFTED IN ROUNDS 11-20 IN 2025 MLB DRAFT: The Mariners concluded Day 2 of the draft with a pitcher-heavy focus with their final 10 picks. CLICK HERE
HERE'S WHO MARINERS DRAFTED IN ROUNDS 4-10 IN 2025 MLB DRAFT: The Mariners went pitcher-heavy for their first several selections of Day 2 of the draft. CLICK HERE
MARINERS DRAFT HIGH SCHOOL SHORTSTOP, COLLEGE PITCHER WITH FINAL TWO DAY 1 PICKS: The Mariners drafted shortstop Nick Becker out of Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey and right-handed pitcher Griffin Hugus out of Miami with their second and third-round picks Sunday. CLICK HERE
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.