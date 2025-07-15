Washington Nationals No. 1 Draft Pick Joins Ken Griffey Jr. in Incredible MLB Draft History
On Sunday night, the Washington Nationals took Georgia high school shortstop Eli Willits at No. 1 in the MLB Draft. It was a bit of a surprise, as many expected them to select pitcher Kade Anderson of LSU, but it's another pick that gives hope to a Nationals franchise that is currently in last place in the National League East.
Extremely young for his age, Willits is also part of some unique MLB Draft history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Eli Willits is 17 years, 216 days old, the third-youngest player to be drafted #1 overall in the June/July primary draft, older than only:
1968 Tim Foli: 17y, 180d
1987 Ken Griffey Jr.: 17y, 193d
h/t @EliasSports
That's some illustrious company for Willits to be in as Griffey is one of the most iconic players in baseball history. He made 13 All-Star Games and won 10 Gold Glove Awards. He hit 630 career home runs and is the most popular player in Seattle Mariners history. He is a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
As for Foli, he spent 16 years in the big leagues, carving his own successful career with the New York Mets, Montreal Expos, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, California Angels, New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates. A career .251 hitter, he hit 25 homers and won the World Series with the Pirates in 1979.
Eli Willits is the son of former big leaguer Reggie Willits, who played parts of six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. He was a .258 career hitter with 40 stolen bases.
