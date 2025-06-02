This Possible Boston Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Could Open The Door For Top Prospect
According to a recent report, the San Diego Padres are interested in acquiring Boston Red Sox star outfielder Jarren Duran in a trade.
There's been no indication that the Red Sox are interested in moving Duran, but if they did, the door would be wide open for top prospect Roman Anthony to get his shot in Boston.
Currently, Anthony is blocked by Duran, Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela in the outfield, and the presence of Masataka Yoshida (currently injured) hangs over him as well.
Duran, 28, is under team control through 2028, but given his age and physical style of play, the Red Sox may consider him expendable moving forward, especially if it opens up a roster spot for Anthony. This year, Duran is out to a slower start, hitting .264 with four homers and 34 RBIs. He's stolen 13 bases and owns a 100 OPS+, which suggests he's been exactly league average.
The number one prospect in baseball, Anthony is hitting .303 at Triple-A Worcester with eight homers and 23 RBIs. He was a second-round pick in the 2022 draft out of the Florida high school ranks and owns a .430 on-base percentage. He pairs with Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell to make up one of the best young prospect trios in the game. Both of those players are already up in Boston.
The Red Sox are 29-32, and have been disappointing this season, considering they acquired Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler and Alex Bregman over the offseason with designs on winning a World Series.
