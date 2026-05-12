AJ Ewing's Meteoric Rise Hits New Gear as Mets Turn to Top Prospect

The New York Mets are reportedly set to call one of their top prospects up to the majors just a couple of weeks after he ascended to Triple-A.

Outfielder A.J. Ewing, New York's No. 2 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is expected to join the big league club for his MLB debut this week, according to multiple reports from The Athletic's Will Sammon and the New York Post's Jon Heyman. The 21-year-old began the season at Double-A and was promoted to Triple-A on April 27. Now, after just 12 games at Triple-A, New York is seemingly hoping the young outfielder can help the team turn around its slow start to the campaign.

In 30 minor league games played so far this year, Ewing has been putting on a show at the plate. The 2023 fourth-round pick has a .339 batting average with two home runs, 11 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases to begin the season. With the Mets sitting 10 games under .500 at 15-25, the speedster will have the tough task of trying to provide a spark for a struggling squad.

What can Mets fans expect from A.J. Ewing in MLB debut?

Feb 19, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets outfielder A.J. Ewing (97) poses for a photo during media day at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If the Mets officially announce Ewing's promotion to the majors, he'll make his big league debut after playing just 46 Double-A games and 12 Triple-A contests. Last season, the young outfielder appeared in 124 minor league games, and 78 of those were with High-A Brooklyn. He most notably hit .315 and stole 70 bases in 2025.

This year, Ewing posted a .349 batting average with two homers, seven RBIs, and 12 stolen bases in 18 Double-A games. That earned him his promotion to Triple-A, where he hit .326 and even added a walk-off single in just 12 games. Overall, in 251 minor league games since being drafted in 2023, the highly touted prospect has a .290 batting average with 15 homers, 118 RBIs, and 101 stolen bases.

The lefty-swinging outfielder could inject new life into the Mets' lineup with his ability to get on base and swipe a bag or two. Ewing may be in line to make his MLB debut against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.