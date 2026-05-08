Mets' AJ Ewing Continues Scorching-Hot Start at Triple-A With Signature Moment

One of the New York Mets' top prospects has been on a tear at the plate to start the 2026 season. And now, he's even showing off his ability to produce in the clutch with a game-winning hit.

A.J. Ewing, New York's No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, hit a walk-off single for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets on Thursday. With runners on second and third base and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning of a 2-2 game, the 21-year-old laced a 1-0 fastball to right field to give his team the 3-2 win over the Rochester Red Wings, the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

Ewing has been a dominant hitter no matter what minor league level he's played at so far this year. The 2023 fourth-round draft pick started the season at Double-A, where he hit .349 in 18 games with two home runs, seven RBIs, and 12 stolen bases. That earned him a quick promotion to Triple-A at the end of April, where he's continued his impressive offensive campaign.

Mets might have no choice but to add A.J. Ewing to big league lineup

Mar 13, 2026; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets left fielder A.J. Ewing (97) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Through nine Triple-A games, Ewing is now hitting .364. He's 12-for-33 with no homers, three RBIs, four stolen bases, and eight runs scored. The 21-year-old also has more walks (four) than strikeouts (three) at the start of his first stint with Syracuse. And if he keeps up this type of offensive production, it likely won't be long before he forces the Mets to consider calling him up to the big leagues.

Last year, Ewing posted a .315 batting average in 124 games across three minor league levels. The lefty-swinging prospect had three homers, 55 RBIs, and a jaw-dropping 70 stolen bases in 2025. While he's mostly played center field in the minors, he also has some experience at second base, which could help his case for a promotion to the majors if the Mets are looking for some defensive versatility.

Regardless, the Mets are currently in last place in the National League East with a 14-23 record. Ewing and other top prospects, like right-handed pitcher Jonah Tong, could be called upon at some point to try to help New York turn around its season. On the other hand, if the Mets continue to struggle and attempt to trade away some expiring contracts, Ewing could be a late-season call-up if he can stay hot at the plate in Triple-A.