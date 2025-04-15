Amid Pitching Woes, Milwaukee Brewers Call Up One of Farm System's Top Prospects
Amid pitching injuries to Brandon Woodruff, Nestor Cortes, DL Hall, Aaron Ashby, Aaron Civale and Tobias Myers, the Milwaukee Brewers have made the call to the minor leagues to get one of their top prospects.
The team promoted right-handed pitcher Logan Henderson before Tuesday's home game against the Detroit Tigers. He's ranked as the No. 12 prospect in the system, per MLB Pipeline.
Henderson, 23, was a fourth-round pick in the 2021 Draft out of McLennan Community College (Texas). He's served exclusively as a starter in the minor leagues, going 13-11 with a 3.12 ERA. He's 2-1 at Triple-A Nashville this year, striking out 24 batters in 14.0 innings.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
The 5-foot-11 right-hander has developed two plus pitches in his 91-94 mph fastball and 80-82 mph changeup. Henderson’s heater averaged over 17 inches of induced vertical break at Triple-A, placing it above many bats at the top of the zone, and that movement profile helped it play above the velo. The changeup is his best pitch with sufficient fade and separation to generate plenty of whiffs on its own. Henderson’s heat map is, as expected, more vertically focused as a result. He eschewed a low-80s slider for more of an 87-89 mph cutter during his time with Nashville for a sharper, gloveside look, but even so, seven-eighths of his pitch usage comes from the fastball or change.
The Brewers and Tigers will play on Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. ET. Quinn Priester, recently acquired from the Boston Red Sox, will start for Milwaukee against Jack Flaherty.
