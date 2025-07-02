Lazaro Montes Takes Major Jump in Updated Top 100 From Baseball America
One of the best prospects in the Seattle Mariners farm system took a massive jump in the latest top 100 prospect list from Baseball America.
In the updated rankings that released Wednesday, outfielder Lazaro Montes ranked No. 39. That's a jump of 17 places from his previous ranking of No. 56.
The publication had the following assessment on Montes in the latest rankings:
Montes has 30-homer potential and has shown improved plate discipline by cutting down his chase rates. Unless he makes significant strides defensively, he’s likely to land as a DH. The 20-year-old earned a promotion to Double-A Arkansas in late June.
The 20-year-old's power has been his biggest calling card since Seattle signed him as an international free agent out of Cuba on Jan. 15, 2022. This season, Montes has scored 50 runs in 74 games and has hit 13 doubles, six triples and a minor league-leading 21 home runs with 57 RBIs. He's slashed .268/.391/.587 with a .978 OPS as of Wednesday. His six triples lead Seattle's farm system.
He was named as one of three Mariners minor league participants in the MLB All-Star Futures Game, which takes place July 12.
Montes was promoted to the Double-A Arkansas Travelers on June 24. He's scored seven runs in as many games since joining the Travelers and has hit a double, a triple and three homers with seven RBIs. He's slashed .269/.429/.731 with a 1.130 OPS since joining Double-A.
Montes has been one of the most impressive prospects in Seattle's farm system this season, and he'll get a chance to show off his capabilities on a national stage at the MLB All-Star Futures Game.
