Minor League Baseball

Seattle Mariners Prospect Jonny Farmelo Jumps up in Latest Baseball America Top 100

The Mariners outfielder rose in the updated rankings from the publication despite currently being on the injured list.

Teren Kowatsch

A Seattle Mariners hat and glove is pictured in the dugout during a game against the Detroit Tigers on May 12, 2018, at Comerica Park.
A Seattle Mariners hat and glove is pictured in the dugout during a game against the Detroit Tigers on May 12, 2018, at Comerica Park. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The updated top 100 rankings from Baseball America released Wednesday, and the Seattle Mariners were well-represented with eight players on the list. Several of those prospects took a noticeable jump on the rankings, including a player currently out with an injury.

Jonny Farmelo jumped from No. 54 to No. 40 in the latest ranking from the publication.

Baseball America had the following scouting report on the former first-round pick:

Farmelo was in visible agony after suffering an ACL injury in 2024, but showed impressive resilience, grinding through rehab and returning strong in High-A. He pairs advanced strike zone discipline with plus speed, making him a dynamic threat on the bases

The 20-year-old Farmelo made his debut with the High-A Everett AquaSox on April 29. It was his first game since suffering a torn ACL in his left knee on June 11, 2024, while he was with the Single-A Modesto Nuts.

In 15 games this season with the AquaSox, the 2023 draft pick has scored 12 runs and has hit two doubles, a triple and five home runs with 12 RBIs. He's slashed .288/.348/.610 with a .958 OPS. He reached base safely in 14 of his 15 games with Everett.

Farmelo has been on the injured list since June 3 (retroactive to June 1) due to a stress reaction in his rib. He's still working his way back from the injury.

"Still progressing in Arizona. Not quite at 100% when he swings it," Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said in a pregame interview June 30. "Still feels an occasional pinch, but getting closer."

Farmelo was one of three first-round picks for the Mariners in 2023. The team's top prospect Colt Emerson and Tai Peete were the other two.

Related Minor League Baseball stories

LAZARO MONTES MAKES MAJOR JUMP IN UPDATED BASEBALL AMERICA TOP 100: The Mariners outfield prospect continued to be recognized by the publication after his recent promotion to Double-A. CLICK HERE

MARINERS SELECT CONTRACT OF LEFT-HANDED RELIEVER FROM TRIPLE-A: The Mariners have brought up former Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Joe Jacques. CLICK HERE

MARINERS RELIEVER TAYLER SAUCEDO SET TO REJOIN TRIPLE-A TACOMA: The left-handed hurler has been out with injury and is set to return to the Rainiers on Tuesday. CLICK HERE

Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media

You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.

Published |Modified
Teren Kowatsch
TEREN KOWATSCH

Teren Kowatsch is a staff writer for ''Minor League Baseball on SI'' and other "On SI'' baseball sites. He has been a writer for “On SI’’ for two years and is a graduate of the University of Idaho. You can follow him on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch

Home/NEWS