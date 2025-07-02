Seattle Mariners Prospect Jonny Farmelo Jumps up in Latest Baseball America Top 100
The updated top 100 rankings from Baseball America released Wednesday, and the Seattle Mariners were well-represented with eight players on the list. Several of those prospects took a noticeable jump on the rankings, including a player currently out with an injury.
Jonny Farmelo jumped from No. 54 to No. 40 in the latest ranking from the publication.
Baseball America had the following scouting report on the former first-round pick:
Farmelo was in visible agony after suffering an ACL injury in 2024, but showed impressive resilience, grinding through rehab and returning strong in High-A. He pairs advanced strike zone discipline with plus speed, making him a dynamic threat on the bases
The 20-year-old Farmelo made his debut with the High-A Everett AquaSox on April 29. It was his first game since suffering a torn ACL in his left knee on June 11, 2024, while he was with the Single-A Modesto Nuts.
In 15 games this season with the AquaSox, the 2023 draft pick has scored 12 runs and has hit two doubles, a triple and five home runs with 12 RBIs. He's slashed .288/.348/.610 with a .958 OPS. He reached base safely in 14 of his 15 games with Everett.
Farmelo has been on the injured list since June 3 (retroactive to June 1) due to a stress reaction in his rib. He's still working his way back from the injury.
"Still progressing in Arizona. Not quite at 100% when he swings it," Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said in a pregame interview June 30. "Still feels an occasional pinch, but getting closer."
Farmelo was one of three first-round picks for the Mariners in 2023. The team's top prospect Colt Emerson and Tai Peete were the other two.
