Angels Expected to Call Up Red-Hot Infield Prospect for Second Stint in Majors

Los Angeles Angels infield prospect Denzer Guzman has been on an absolute tear at the plate in the minors this year—and the team has reportedly taken notice.

Guzman, Los Angeles' No. 7 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is set to be promoted to the big leagues, according to multiple reports from Baseball America's Taylor Blake Ward and SoCal News Group's Jeff Fletcher. The Angels have not officially announced this move yet, but if it's confirmed, the 22-year-old could make his 2026 debut with the team on Monday against the Houston Astros.

The righty-swinging infielder has been tearing the cover off the ball in Triple-A this year, posting a .336 batting average, a .403 on-base percentage, and a .974 OPS with 12 home runs, 57 RBIs, and nine stolen bases in 58 games for the Salt Lake Bees. And now, Guzman is seemingly set to get another chance to showcase his talents in the majors.

What can Angels fans expect from Denzer Guzman in majors?

Sep 25, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Denzer Guzman (13) throws to first after forcing out Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

If Guzman officially rejoins the Angels, this will be his second stint with the big league club. The 22-year-old made his MLB debut last year toward the end of the season, but he only played in 13 games. In that small sample size, the infield prospect hit .190 (8-for-42) with two homers and three RBIs. His offensive numbers this year in the minors, though, look a bit different than his stats from 2025.

In 129 games played across two minor league levels last year, Guzman posted a .247 batting average, a .343 on-base percentage, and a .769 OPS with 17 homers, 74 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases. He was only 21 years old last season, and that was his first taste of Triple-A action, so it seems like the young infielder has benefited from gaining more experience at that minor league level in 2026.

The Angels are known for being aggressive with minor league promotions, as seen earlier this year when right-handed pitching prospect George Klassen made his MLB debut after just two Triple-A starts. For Guzman, though, he seemingly now has the opportunity to try to replicate his success at the plate in Triple-A this year on the big league diamond.