The Never-Ending Mike Trout Trade Debate

The Los Angeles Angels have a truly generational talent on their roster in Mike Trout, but will that remain the case throughout the entire 2026 season?

That's a question that is surely going to be out there around baseball over the next few months. Trout looks like he's back. There are few players who have had higher highs in Major League Baseball history than Trout. From 2012 through the 2016 season he didn't finish a campaign with fewer than 7.7 wins above replacement. That's ridiculous. He led the league in WAR for five straight seasons and had 9.5 wins above replacement or higher in three of those seasons. His run didn't stop there, though. He had 6.9 wins above replacement in 2017, 9.9 wins above replacement in 2018, and 7.9 wins above replacement in 2019 before injuries started to really play a role.

Since 2020, he has played in over 100 games just twice (2022 and 2025). Last season he was good, but he wasn't otherworldly, like MLB fans have come to expect from him. This season so far, he has been closer to that level. He entered the day on Thursday slashing .231/.398/.480 with an .878 OPS, 12 homers, 25 RBIs, five stolen bases, seven doubles and 2.0 wins above replacement. Last season, he finished the campaign with 1.5 wins above replacement, in comparison.

To Trade Or Not To Trade? That Is The Question.

May 19, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) runs to first as he tries to beat an infield hit against the Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Trout looks like the superstar everyone knows he is, but the Angels entered the day as the worst team in baseball at 17-33. The second-worst team in the league is the Colorado Rockies at 19-31.

Trout is 34 years old now and it has been talked about for a long time that he will not win in Los Angeles. It's unfortunate, but it's true. He has spent his entire 16-year big league career in Los Angeles, but he has just three playoff games under his belt.

Naturally, this has gotten the chatter started about where he could go if he's moved. He was even asked about the speculation, but he said that he wasn't going to talk about trade chatter. Trout has four years left on his 12-year, $426.5 million deal. Also, he has a full no-trade clause. He isn't getting moved unless he wants out, which he has shown no indication that he does.

Also, Jon Heyman of The New York Post said that he thinks there's a five percent chance Trout gets moved. So, obviously the odds are in favor of Trout sticking in Los Angeles.

It's May 21, as of writing. There is a little over two months to go until the Aug. 3 trade deadline. The chatter and debate will be out there. This is a generational talent who could help a contender out, without a doubt. When the history of Major League Baseball is talked about, Trout's name will be up there as one of the most talented players who took the field. He was robbed by injuries for a bit, but he's back and looking good once again. A Trout trade would send shockwaves across the league, but nothing seems realistic at this point.

Even if Trout never wins a title, spending his entire Hall of Fame career in one place would be pretty cool in itself. The debate isn't going away, but staying wouldn't be bad for his legacy.