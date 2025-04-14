Another Day, Another Massive Home Run For Kansas City Royals Top Prospect
Sunday was another big day for Kansas City Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone, who hit another home run for Double-A Northwest Arkansas.
His third of the season, this one traveled 110 MPH off the bat.
A first-round pick of Kansas City in last year's draft out of the University of Florida, Caglianone is hitting .289 with the three homers and 14 RBIs. His power has long been lauded, and he recently hit a ball 120 MPH off the bat (per reports). Sporting a .356 on-base percentage, there's a chance that he could be up in the big leagues this year, though the Royals will not do anything to harm his development.
He's ranked as the No. 20 prospect in the sport by MLB Pipeline and is the highest-rated player in the Royals system.
Per a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Caglianone’s power was arguably the best in the 2024 Draft class. The left-handed slugger maxed out with a 121.7 mph exit velocity as a junior and didn’t stop there with a 117.3 mph max EV in the Fall League, second-best among batted balls measured by Statcast. That comes from Caglianone’s major strength at 6-foot-5 and the long levers that come with such a frame. He significantly cut his swing-and-miss rate in college in ’24, but he also swung a ton in general with a 39 percent chase rate. That was down only a touch in the Fall League, and more advanced arms will be able to take advantage if Caglianone can’t rein in his approach.
The Royals enter play on Monday at 8-8 on the season and they'll travel to New York to take on the Yankees at 7:05 p.m. ET. New York is 8-7.
The Naturals will be off on Monday, as is customary in the minor leagues.
