Another Detroit Tigers Prospect is Continuing to Shine in Minor Leagues
One day after getting a big performance from prospect Josue Briceno, the Detroit Tigers' system got another jolt from Thayron Liranzo on Sunday, as he went deep for the second consecutive game.
Playing for Double-A Erie, Liranzo is the No. 85 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. The catcher/first baseman was signed in 2021 by the Los Angeles Dodgers and acquired in 2024 for starter Jack Flaherty. Just 21 years old, he's projected to make his debut next season.
Liranzo pairs with Max Clark (No. 7), Kevin McGonigle (No. 26), and Briceno (No. 80) to make up an exciting Detroit farm system, which pairs with the big-league club having the best record in the American League (39-21).
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
A switch-hitter, Liranzo has shown more slugging ability from the right side, where he bats from a more straight-on stance compared to his more open one on the left, but it’s at least plus pop from both. His exit velocities routinely eclipse triple digits and occasionally go above 110 mph as he generates strength from his big frame. That loud contact, coming mostly to the pullside, helps drive most of Liranzo’s offensive profile, but he’ll take his walks too. His High-A turnaround came when he started making more direct contact with the ball, turning ground balls and infield popups into stung line drives and flyballs.
The Tigers resume play on Monday night against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET. Flaherty, who re-signed with Detroit this offseason, is on the mound.
