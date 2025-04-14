Arizona Diamondbacks' Highly-Regarded Prospect Earns MiLB Player of Week
Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Tommy Troy was on a heater this week, earning Player of the Week honors in the Texas League.
Minor League Baseball made the announcement on Monday as Troy went 11-for-19 with a homer and three doubles. He's ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline.
The No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Troy is playing for the Amarillo Sod Poodles and is projected to make his major league debut next season. He's currently hitting .406 through nine games with the home run, four doubles and three RBIs.
He hit .234 last season between Low-A and High-A, so this resurgence is certainly welcome for both him and the organization. Injuries have been a part of his issues as well as he played only 27 games after getting drafted and played only 72 in 2024.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Which Troy is the real pro prospect is something many are trying to figure out. The right-handed hitter, who starts his load with a leg kick, battled inconsistency in the Northwest League and lost rhythm at the plate, often struggling against breaking pitches. After putting in a lot of work in the cage, he learned to let the ball travel in the zone more and got back to some of what he did best at Stanford -- shooting the ball toward the middle of the field with authority. He can pack a punch from his 5-foot-9 frame with quick hands and good bat speed.
The Diamondbacks are off on Monday but will resume play on Tuesday at the Miami Marlins (6:40 p.m. ET). The Sod Poodles are off Monday as well. They will travel to Frisco for a new series beginning Tuesday.
