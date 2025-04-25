Arizona Diamondbacks' Pitching Prospect Accomplishes Rare Feat By Throwing Perfect Inning
Congratulations are in order for Arizona Diamondbacks' pitching prospect Daniel Eagan, who threw a rare immaculate inning on Thursday for the High-A Hillsboro Hops.
Playing against the Tri-County Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels), Eagen threw nine pitches and nine strikes, recording three strikeouts.
Eagen is the No. 16 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline. He was a third-round pick in the 2024 draft out of Presbyterian. He's projected to make his major league debut in 2027.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
The 6-foot-4 hurler's fastball velocity jumped roughly 5 mph in his final season on campus. It sat 93-94 mph and touched 96 with good carry out of his high arm slot. He played off it well with an 80-82 mph downer curveball that contrasted nicely with the high heat and sported a 53 percent whiff rate in his junior year. His mid-80s slider was a distinct third option (and rarely used against lefties) but got plenty of swing-and-miss. He didn’t use much of a changeup in school and will focus on developing one as a pro.
This is Eagen's first exposure to professional ball, as he did not play after getting drafted. Thus far, he's gone 1-1 with a 3.44 ERA, striking out 30 batters in 18.1 innings. He's made four starts.
At the big-league level, the Diamondbacks will be back in action on Friday night. At 14-11, they'll host the 10-14 Atlanta Braves at Chase Field.
Zac Gallen (1-3, 5.60 ERA) will pitch against Chris Sale (0-2, 6.17).
