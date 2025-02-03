Arizona Diamondbacks Youngster Ranked Second-Best Shortstop Prospect For 2025
According to Baseball America, Arizona Diamondbacks young shortstop Jordan Lawlar is ranked as the No. 2 shortstop prospect in baseball for 2025.
He is ranked as the No. 13 prospect overall.
Lawlar was supposed to establish himself as a key piece of Arizona’s lineup in 2024. Instead, he spent most of the year battling injuries and accumulated just 85 at-bats. He’ll look to push the reset button in 2025 and begin to show the well-balanced skill set that could lead to a big role in the D-backs’ uprising.
The 22-year-old Texas native has 31 career at-bats at the big-league level, making his debut in 2023. He played just 23 games across three minor league levels in 2024, hitting .318.
He was healthy enough to play 27 games in the Dominican Winter League this year, hitting .237 with three home runs for Tigres del Licey.
Josh Naylor is implanted at first base for the D'Backs while Ketel Marte will play second. Eugenio Suarez will play third but shortstop appears up for grabs between Lawlar and Geraldo Perdomo. Blaze Alexander could also fit into the infield mix.
The Diamondbacks are coming off a season that saw them finish third in the National League West and miss the playoffs. Featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants, the division is a gauntlet. Arizona has signed former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes and should be ready to battle for a playoff spot.
The recent PECOTA projections called for them to win 86 games.
