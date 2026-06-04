Josh Hader's Return From Injury Could Spice Up Reliever Trade Market

Houston Astros closer Josh Hader made his first big league pitching appearance in nearly 300 days on Wednesday. And depending on how the Astros perform over the next couple of months, the six-time All-Star could be an interesting name to keep an eye on ahead of the trade deadline.

Hader picked up his first save of the 2026 MLB season in Houston's 11-9 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. This was the 32-year-old's first time back on a big league mound since last August, as well as his first save since last July after dealing with a left shoulder strain in 2025 and left biceps tendinitis before this season started. But when he's fully healthy, the hard-throwing lefty is one of the best relievers in the game, as evidenced by his five seasons with at least 33 saves.

Even though Hader just came back to Houston's bullpen, he's returning to a team that enters Thursday's action with a 28-35 record. While a lot could change over the next few weeks of the season, it wouldn't be surprising if contending teams reached out to the Astros to ask about the veteran closer's availability if Houston doesn't turn things around.

Astros could get a massive haul for Josh Hader

Aug 5, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader (71) celebrates defeating the Miami Marlins following the game at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The Astros have not yet indicated that they're even considering trading Hader. The southpaw also has a full no-trade clause, according to The Athletic's Chandler Rome, as part of the five-year, $95 million deal he signed with Houston in 2024. But, as seen at last year's deadline with the blockbuster trade that sent Athletics closer Mason Miller to the San Diego Padres for several prospects, including MLB Pipeline's current No. 2 overall prospect Leo De Vries, contending teams are willing to part with multiple highly touted minor leaguers for effective relievers.

Despite speculation around the league on the possibility of Houston's star slugger Yordan Alvarez being available for trade, it doesn't sound like the Astros will consider moving him, either. Hader and Alvarez are both under contract with Houston through the 2028 season, so the Astros have them locked in for the next two years even if this season doesn't go as well as they likely envisioned.

At least in Hader's case, though, the trade market for relievers currently looks scarce. If the veteran southpaw was willing to waive his no-trade clause and Houston decided to entertain offers for the closer, he'd immediately jump to the top of the list of best available relief pitchers at this year's trade deadline.