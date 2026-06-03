Latest Yordan Álvarez Report Clarifies MLB Trade Market

If the Houston Astros were to decide to blow it up and sell this summer, they would arguably have the very best trade chip in baseball in slugger Yordan Álvarez.

The 28-year-old is having a season for the ages and is slashing .305/.419/.645 with a 1.065 OPS, American League-leading 21 homers, 42 RBIs, 40 walks, and 12 doubles in 61 games played. There isn't another offensive player more dominant right now. Plus, he's under contract for two more seasons. Houston could get a haul for him, to say the least. But it doesn't sound like that is going to happen.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Buster Olney joined the "Just Baseball Show" and shut down the idea of a trade involving Álvarez.

“I was told flat out by another GM, ‘He is not being traded," Olney said.

Don't Expect To See Yordan Álvarez Get Moved

May 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) reacts after hitting a double during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“I was told flat out by another GM, ‘He is not being traded.’”



- @Buster_ESPN on the potential of Yordan Alvarez being traded at the deadline on the Just Baseball Show pic.twitter.com/YCtjKqwSTW — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 3, 2026

Álvarez is the type of player who could transform a playoff race all by himself. There are a handful of teams out there that need a big bat, like the Boston Red Sox or the Milwaukee Brewers. Álvarez is one of the game's very best players and would bring back a massive haul, but teams looking for a big bat need to look elsewhere.

Houston does have another slugger who could very well be an intriguing trade candidate in Isaac Paredes. He was available this past offseason, but the Astros were unable to get a deal over the finish line. Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña is another guy who could be an intriguing trade candidate to watch. With Paredes or Peña, the Astros could easily make a deal without completely tearing it all down.

With Álvarez not on the market, a few other guys to watch out for in the trade market not on the Astros would be Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox, Gleyber Torres of the Detroit Tigers, Matt Chapman of the San Francisco Giants, Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies, Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles, CJ Abrams of the Washington Nationals and Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals, among many others.

We're still two months away from the trade deadline. It will arrive on Aug. 3. If you're an Astros fan, you can let out a sigh of relief about the best overall player on the roster in Álvarez. If you're a fan of any other team, outside of Houston, it doesn't sound like your team is getting the three-time All-Star.