Astros Reportedly Adding Top Pitching Prospect to Rotation for MLB Debut

The Houston Astros are reportedly preparing to tweak their starting pitching staff by turning to one of the organization's top prospects.

Right-hander Ethan Pecko, Houston's No. 9 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is expected to be called up to the majors, according to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart. While the Astros have not yet confirmed this promotion, the 23-year-old is reportedly scheduled to make his first start in the big leagues on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels.

In early July, Houston general manager Dana Brown mentioned Pecko as one of the options to join the Astros' rotation after right-hander Mike Burrows was optioned to Triple-A. While the front office eventually went in a different direction, the young hurler has clearly been on the team's radar this year. And now, the top prospect will reportedly get the chance to toe the slab in Houston for the first time.

What should Astros fans expect from Ethan Pecko in his MLB debut?

Apr 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) hat on the field during batting practice prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

So far in 2026, Pecko has a 4.57 ERA in 20 minor league games, with 86 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings. The 23-year-old has spent most of the season pitching in the notoriously hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. And in 17 appearances with the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys this year, the 6-foot-2 righty has a 4.94 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings.

When the Astros were seemingly considering calling up Pecko earlier this season, it was shortly after he had been named the Pacific Coast League's Pitcher of the Month for June. In five outings that month, the young hurler had a 2.48 ERA and held opponents to a .206 batting average. But over the last couple of months, the 2023 sixth-round draft pick posted a 6.32 ERA in July and a 5.79 ERA so far in August.

The Astros enter play on Tuesday at 63-62 and have a two-game lead over the Texas Rangers for first place in the American League West. That means Pecko has the opportunity to pitch meaningful innings for Houston this season if he's officially added to the starting pitching staff. But first, the 23-year-old will focus on reportedly making his MLB debut on Wednesday.