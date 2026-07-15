Astros Land Son of Former Brewers Star in Lance McCullers Jr. Trade

Just before the start of the second half of the 2026 MLB season, the Houston Astros and the Milwaukee Brewers have struck a deal involving an All-Star pitcher and a prospect from a power-hitting family.

Right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. was traded to the Brewers on Wednesday, alongside left-handed pitcher Colton Gordon and cash considerations. In return, the Astros have acquired 21-year-old outfielder Jadyn Fielder, the son of six-time MLB All-Star Prince Fielder.

McCullers was an All-Star in 2017 but has dealt with multiple injuries throughout his career. The 32-year-old has a 6.86 ERA in eight starts this year and hasn't pitched in the big leagues since early May. Gordon has appeared in 24 games for the Astros over the last two seasons, making 15 starts. The 27-year-old has a 5.95 ERA in his major league career but a 3.69 ERA in 94 games in the minors.

Evaluating the Jadyn Fielder trade for both the Astros and Brewers

Jan 26, 2012; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers new player Prince Fielder and his son Jadyn Fielder at a press conference in the Tiger Club at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers have recently succeeded at trading for pitchers and helping them produce better results for their new team, with the latest example being left-hander Kyle Harrison. Milwaukee will undoubtedly hope that this acquisition of McCullers can lead to similar success once the veteran returns from his injury. The two-time World Series champion could even be a key contributor down the stretch for the team that's currently at the top of the National League Central.

For the Astros, though, they're effectively making this move as a salary dump of McCullers' contract, while also landing a young player in return. The 21-year-old Fielder signed with the Brewers as an undrafted free agent in 2024. So far this season, the lefty-swinging prospect has a .233 batting average, a .415 on-base percentage, and an .813 OPS with three home runs, 23 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases in 45 Single-A games.

Interestingly, both Prince Fielder and his dad, three-time All-Star Cecil Fielder, finished their careers with exactly 319 homers. Jadyn Fielder has a lot of work left to do if he wants to match his father and grandfather's power numbers, but Houston's newest prospect is also just getting started on his minor league journey.