Blue Jays Send Top Shortstop Prospect to Angels in Jose Soriano Trade

In one of the more interesting moves of the 2026 MLB trade deadline, the Toronto Blue Jays have officially acquired one of the standout pitchers from the beginning of the season.

Toronto has traded for Los Angeles Angels right-hander José Soriano, the team announced on Monday. In exchange for the 27-year-old, the Blue Jays sent three prospects to the Angels: shortstop Arjun Nimmala, outfielder Eddie Micheletti Jr., and right-handed pitcher Angel Rivero.

For the Blue Jays, this trade with the Angels comes one day after they sent veteran pitcher Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs. The 35-year-old Gausman is set to become a free agent after this season, while Soriano is under team control through 2028. So, even though Toronto is currently 52-60, the team is replacing an expiring contract in its rotation with a controllable arm.

For the Angels, though, they moved one of their top trade chips at the deadline to acquire their potential shortstop of the future.

What should Angels fans expect from Arjun Nimmala?

Feb 28, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Arjun Nimmala (18) throws to first for an out against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Angels acquired three prospects from the Blue Jays for Soriano, Nimmala undoubtedly headlines the deal for Los Angeles. The 20-year-old enters the Angels' farm system as the franchise's new No. 2 prospect, only behind the second-overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, right-hander Tyler Bremner. The young infielder is also MLB Pipeline's No. 43 overall prospect for 2026.

Toronto drafted Nimmala out of high school with a first-round pick in 2023. Since then, he's steadily progressed through the minors, including making his Double-A debut this year. In 33 games with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the righty-swinging shortstop hit .279 with four home runs and 11 RBIs. Overall, the top prospect has a .265 batting average, a .364 on-base percentage, and an .817 OPS with eight homers, 34 RBIs, and six stolen bases in 62 minor league games this season.

Most notably, while Nimmala has the highest batting average of his young career so far in 2026, his home run total is lower than it has been the last couple of seasons. In 2024, the young shortstop launched 17 long balls in 91 games. Last year, he had 13 homers in 120 games.

Regardless, Angels fans now have a new highly touted prospect to keep an eye on following the Soriano trade. And depending on what happens with Zach Neto at the deadline, Nimmala could play a major role in Los Angeles' rebuild.