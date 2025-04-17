Worcester Red Sox Pitchers Make History, Combine to Toss Franchise's 2nd No-Hitter
Top prospect Roman Anthony hit two home runs in the first three innings of the Worcester Red Sox's showdown with the Rochester Red Wings on Thursday, one of which was a grand slam, but that wasn't the most notable accomplishment of the afternoon.
The Boston Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate wound up tossing their second no-hitter in franchise history.
Granted, it was only a seven-inning no-hitter, since Worcester and Rochester were facing off in game one of a day-night doubleheader. But while it doesn't measure up to the classic no-hitter from Aug. 4, 2022, it was etched into the history books nonetheless.
Cooper Criswell got the ball rolling with 3.0 perfect innings before giving up two walks and an error in the fourth. Isaiah Campbell took over from there, facing the minimum in the fifth and sixth, before Jacob Webb completed a 1-2-3 seventh frame.
Criswell, Campbell and Webb combined to allow just three baserunners while striking out eight batters.
Criswell and Campbell both have big league experience under their belts. The former went 6-5 with a 4.08 ERA and 0.7 WAR across 18 starts and eight relief outings at the MLB level in 2024, but had a 10.38 ERA and -0.3 WAR to open 2025 before getting sent down.
Campbell has yet to appear in the majors in 2025, although he did log 35 outings in Boston between 2023 and 2024.
As for Webb, he had given up 13 hits, six walks and 13 earned runs in six career Triple-A outings prior to Thursday. The 26-year-old, who was Boston's 14th round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, has yet to ascend to the big leagues.
The WooSox didn't have long to dwell on their accomplishment, instead jumping right back into another matchup with the Red Wings.
