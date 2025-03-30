Atlanta Braves Are About to Send Another Former All-Star on Minor League Rehab Assignment
On Saturday, Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett, tossing three innings of one run ball against the Charlotte Knights.
He allowed two hits and one walk while striking out six.
As Strider works his way back, it appears that another Braves All-Star is about to be on the mend.
Per Mark Bowman of MLB.com on social media:
Sean Murphy has caught up to five innings in Minor League games back in North Port. He’ll likely begin a rehab assignment with High-A Rome on Friday
Murphy cracked his left rib in early March. Now 30, he is headed into the seventh year of his career with the Athletics and Braves. An All-Star in 2023, he is a career .233 hitter with 77 homers and 240 RBIs. He hit a career-high 21 homers in that 2023 season. The Braves have been utilizing rookie Drake Baldwin in Murphy's spot, so it remains to be seen how the team will handle the catching duties when he returns.
The Braves are out to an 0-3 start at the big-league level after being beaten three straight times by the San Diego Padres. They lost 1-0 on Saturday.
Despite that, the Braves are one of the most talented teams in baseball. With Strider, Murphy and Ronald Acuna Jr. coming back from injury, the group will be even stronger. They all figure to be back in the fold by mid-May or so. Strider expects to be back by mid-April.
They'll play again on Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET.
