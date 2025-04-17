Atlanta Braves Bring Up Formerly Highly-Regarded Trade Acquisition From Minors
The Atlanta Braves are calling up veteran outfielder Alex Verdugo and sending down right-handed hitting Bryan De La Cruz. They made the announcement on Thursday as part of an off day before a weekend series against the Minnesota Twins.
Verdugo, 28, was drafted in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers and ascended to one of the better prospects in the game.
He was ranked No. 33 by MLB Pipeline back in 2018. He later become the centerpiece of the Red Sox' trade return for Mookie Betts in 2020.
An eight-year veteran now, Verdugo has played for the Dodgers, Red Sox and New York Yankees. A career .272 hitter with 70 homers and 316 RBIs, Verdugo slumped last season in New York, hitting just .233. He hit just .207 for Triple-A Gwinnett.
The Braves have had issues in the outfield this year with Ronald Acuna Jr. still recovering from knee surgery and Jurickson Profar being suspended 80 games for PED use.
Michael Harris II is hitting .179, Jarred Kelenic is hitting .146 and De La Cruz was hitting just .191. Acuna is expected back in May or early June.
The Braves will host the Twins on Friday night at 7:15 p.m. ET. At 5-13, the Braves are one of the most disappointing teams in baseball.
Chris Paddack will take the ball for Minnesota, owning an 0-2 record with a 9.49 ERA. Bryce Elder will pitch for the Braves, as he owns an 0-1 record and a 7.20 ERA.
Related MiLB Stories
17-YEAR-OLD SHINING: Jesus Made, the Milwaukee Brewers prospect, is turning heads as the youngest player at Low-A ball. CLICK HERE:
SPEED DEMON: Konnor Griffin, one of the top prospects in the game, just put everyone on notice with his blazing speed. CLICK HERE:
TO THE HALL: Congratulations are in order for Boston Red Sox star Jarren Duran, who just earned election to the Worcester Red Sox Triple-A Hall of Fame. CLICK HERE: