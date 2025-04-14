Atlanta Braves Expected to Promote Former Top Prospect Who Signed MiLB Deal This Week
After signing a minor league contract this offseason, outfielder Alex Verdugo is expected to join the Atlanta Braves later this week.
Per a report in The Athletic:
A Braves official said it was a scheduled lighter work day (on Sunday) for Verdugo after he’d played all 14 innings of a doubleheader Saturday. However, all signs point to Verdugo joining the Braves this week, either in Toronto or when they begin a homestand Friday against the Minnesota Twins.
Verdugo, 28, was drafted in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers and ascended to one of the better prospects in the game.
He was ranked No. 33 by MLB Pipeline back in 2018. He later become the centerpiece of the Red Sox' trade return for Mookie Betts in 2020.
An eight-year veteran now, Verdugo has played for the Dodgers, Red Sox and New York Yankees. A career .272 hitter with 70 homers and 316 RBIs, Verdugo slumped last season in New York, hitting just .233. He's hitting just .182 with two homers for Triple-A Gwinnett right now.
The Braves have had issues in the outfield this year with Ronald Acuna Jr. still recovering from knee surgery and Jurickson Profar being suspended 80 games for PED use.
Michael Harris II is hitting just .214 while Jarred Kelenic is at .162 and Bryan De La Cruz is at .205. The Braves enter play on Monday at 4-11 overall and in last place in the National League East.
They'll travel to Toronto to open a new series with the Blue Jays on Monday at 7:07 p.m. ET.
