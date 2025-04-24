Atlanta Braves Legend Craig Kimbrel Makes Franchise History at Triple-A
Making his first appearance at Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday night, Atlanta Braves legend Craig Kimbrel made some incredible franchise history.
Dave Lezotte, the broadcaster for Gwinnett, put this note out the other day on social media, but it took Kimbrel a few days to get into the game officially:
Yes, Craig Kimbrel is officially with @GoStripers in Jacksonville today. He last pitched for Gwinnett on 9/6/10, a span of 14 years, 7 months, and 16 days. The current longest span between outings in club history belongs to today's starter Chasen Shreve (10 years, 7 months).
So, it took a few extra days to get him in, making it an even further separation, and even more historic. He threw a scoreless inning and now has a 0.00 ERA through four minor league appearances this season.
Kimbrel signed a minor league deal with the Braves back on March 18 and is expected to join the big league team when they deem he's ready.
A 15-year veteran, Kimbrel is a nine-time All-Star, a Rookie of the Year winner and a World Series champion (2018). He's played for the Braves, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles.
He served as the O's closer last year, struggling to the tune of a 5.33 ERA in 57 games. He had 23 saves. Lifetime, he has 440 saves, which is good enough for fifth on the all-time list behind Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman, Lee Smith and Kenley Jansen.
