Atlanta Braves Legend Craig Kimbrel Makes Franchise History at Triple-A

Yes, Craig Kimbrel is officially with @GoStripers in Jacksonville today. He last pitched for Gwinnett on 9/6/10, a span of 14 years, 7 months, and 16 days. The current longest span between outings in club history belongs to today's starter Chasen Shreve (10 years, 7 months). pic.twitter.com/X7NjBg98T7