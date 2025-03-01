Atlanta Braves Minor League Affiliate Releases Incredible Throwback Uniforms
The Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, has released some incredible throwback uniforms that they will use for the 2025 season.
The uniforms pay homage to the 1974 Braves and mimic the throwback uniforms that the Braves wear today.
According to the "X" account @MiLBPromos, the Emperors will wear those uniforms each Thursday home game all season long.
This isn't the first time we've written about the Emperors this year, as former Braves, Mariners and Royals pitcher Horacio Ramirez was just named as the team's pitching coach.
The 45-year-old Ramirez was drafted in the fifth round of the 1997 draft out of the California high school ranks and proceeded to pitch for the Braves, Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels. He went 40-35 in his career with a 4.65 ERA, winning a career-high 12 games for the Braves in 2003. He also won double-digit games for Atlanta in 2005 (11). He was traded to the Mariners before the 2007 season in a deal that sent high-powered reliever Rafael Soriano to Atlanta.
Ramirez spent part of his minor league career playing in Rome for the Rome Braves. He's joined on the staff by manager Angel Flores, and hitting coach Connor Justus.
At the major-league level, the Braves figure to be one of the best teams in baseball again this season. They finished second in the American League East last season and should get back a healthy Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider in the first half of the year.
