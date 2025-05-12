Atlanta Braves Young Catcher No Longer Ranked on Top 100 Prospects List
Atlanta Braves' catcher Drake Baldwin has officially fallen off the MLB Top 100 prospects list, losing his eligibility by virtue of getting 45 days of major league service time.
Baldwin wasn't the only player to lose the eligibility, as Kristian Campbell (Red Sox) and Cam Smith (Astros) did as well.
Baldwin, a 24-year-old Wisconsin native, was a third-round pick of the Braves in the 2022 draft out of Missouri State. He's received 66 at-bats this season, splitting time with veteran Sean Murphy. Baldwin has performed admirably in his playing time, hitting .303 with three homers and nine RBIs.
With Baldwin falling off, the Braves have just one Top 100 prospect: Left-handed pitcher Cam Caminiti, who is 18 years old and currently playing in Rookie Ball.
After an 0-7 start, the Braves have rebounded nicely this season to improve their record to 19-21 entering play on Monday. After getting to the wild card round of the National League playoffs last year, the Braves have bigger hopes this year, and they should be possible with the eventual returns of Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr.
The Braves will host the Washington Nationals on Monday night at Truist Park, and Washington comes in in last place in the National League East. Right-hander Grant Holmes will take the ball for Atlanta while Jake Irvin is on the bump for the Nats.
Holmes is 2-3 on the season and owns a 4.58 ERA, while Irvin is 2-1 with a 3.94.
First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET.
