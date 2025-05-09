Baltimore Orioles Option Top Prospect Back to Triple-A Norfolk in Friday Roster Move
The Baltimore Orioles have optioned top prospect Coby Mayo back to Triple-A Norfolk, re-calling Tyler O'Neill, who is being activated off the injured list.
Per Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner:
Tyler O’Neill is back for the Orioles. They’ve optioned infielder Coby Mayo to Triple-A, a day after recording his first hit of the season.
O’Neill finished his rehab assignment at Norfolk for his neck inflammation.
Mayo, 23, is the No. 11 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of the high school ranks. After getting 41 at-bats last season, Mayo was just 1-for-12 in this most recent tour of duty with the O's. He struck out six times.
A much more consistent performer in the minors, he's a lifetime .281 hitter on the farm. He's hitting .252 this season with a .346 on-base percentage. He has six homers and 22 RBIs.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
A big right-handed hitter who has long reminded evaluators of Braves All-Star Austin Riley, Mayo has the chance to be more than just a power-only bat. The bat speed and strength are there for him to continue to be a home run threat every time he steps in the box.
The Orioles are in action on Friday night when they take on the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim. First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET as Tomoyuki Sugano (BAL) pitches against right-hander Kyle Hendricks.
Related MiLB Stories
HISTORY IN EL PASO: Eguy Rosario hit his 49th career home run for Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, the most in franchise history. CLICK HERE:
NO-NO IN FRISCO: The Frisco RoughRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, made history not seen since 2011 on Wednesday with a no-hitter. CLICK HERE:
POSSIBLE NO. 1?: Jesus Made is now the No. 6 prospect in the sport, per Baseball America, and they say he could get up to No. 1 in the future. CLICK HERE: