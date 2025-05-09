Minor League Baseball

Baltimore Orioles Option Top Prospect Back to Triple-A Norfolk in Friday Roster Move

Coby Mayo is headed back to Triple-A to make room for Tyler O'Neill, who is back off the injured list.

Brady Farkas

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Coby Mayo (16) against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 3.
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Coby Mayo (16) against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 3. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Orioles have optioned top prospect Coby Mayo back to Triple-A Norfolk, re-calling Tyler O'Neill, who is being activated off the injured list.

Per Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner:

Tyler O’Neill is back for the Orioles. They’ve optioned infielder Coby Mayo to Triple-A, a day after recording his first hit of the season.

O’Neill finished his rehab assignment at Norfolk for his neck inflammation.

Mayo, 23, is the No. 11 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of the high school ranks. After getting 41 at-bats last season, Mayo was just 1-for-12 in this most recent tour of duty with the O's. He struck out six times.

A much more consistent performer in the minors, he's a lifetime .281 hitter on the farm. He's hitting .252 this season with a .346 on-base percentage. He has six homers and 22 RBIs.

The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:

A big right-handed hitter who has long reminded evaluators of Braves All-Star Austin Riley, Mayo has the chance to be more than just a power-only bat. The bat speed and strength are there for him to continue to be a home run threat every time he steps in the box.

The Orioles are in action on Friday night when they take on the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim. First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET as Tomoyuki Sugano (BAL) pitches against right-hander Kyle Hendricks.

Related MiLB Stories

HISTORY IN EL PASO: Eguy Rosario hit his 49th career home run for Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, the most in franchise history. CLICK HERE:

NO-NO IN FRISCO: The Frisco RoughRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, made history not seen since 2011 on Wednesday with a no-hitter. CLICK HERE:

POSSIBLE NO. 1?: Jesus Made is now the No. 6 prospect in the sport, per Baseball America, and they say he could get up to No. 1 in the future. CLICK HERE:

Published |Modified
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is the senior writer for “Minor League Baseball on SI’’ and the host of “The Payoff Pitch’’ podcast, which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. Follow Brady on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady.

Home/NEWS