Baltimore Orioles Top Prospect Accomplishes Something Only MLB Player Has Done This Year
Playing for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides, Baltimore Orioles top prospect Coby Mayo had a perfect weekend at the plate, reaching base safely in all nine of his plate appearances against the Gwinnett Stripers.
Mayo doubled in his final at-bat on Thursday night before the teams were rained out on Friday.
They played a doubleheader on Saturday with Mayo going 1-for-1 with a home run and two walks in the first game and then sitting out in game two. He went 2-for-2 with three walks on Sunday, giving him the nine straight since that double on Thursday.
According to MLB Pipeline, only one big-leaguer has had such a streak this year: Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays.
The No. 13 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, Mayo is behind only Samuel Basallo in the organizational rankings. The 23-year-old was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of the high school ranks.
A corner infielder by trade, Mayo has hit .282 in his minor league career, smashing 85 home runs and driving in 293. He made his major league debut in 2024, but struggled, hitting just .098 in 41 at-bats. He could have made the roster out of spring training but was sent to Norfolk. If he keeps hitting like this, and the O's keep scuffling (6-9 entering play on Monday), then he could get another crack in the big leagues soon.
The Tides will be off on Monday before taking on Omaha for a new series on Tuesday.
