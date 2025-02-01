Baseball America Lists Young Boston Red Sox Prospect as Bounceback Candidate
The Boston Red Sox are heading into a very important season in 2025. As the Baltimore Orioles appear to slide, the Sox appear primed to get back into the upper-half of the American League East.
The Sox have solid veteran players including superstar Rafael Devers, and World Series champion Walker Buehler. They've beefed up the bullpen by adding Aroldis Chapman and Justin Wilson, and they've lengthened the rotation by bringing in Buehler and flamethrower Garrett Crochet.
They appear to finally have a healthy Trevor Story and have several young players ready to take an even greater step. Triston Casas, Ceddanne Rafaela, Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu are all players who could take another jump for Boston, even after Duran finished in the Top-10 of the American League MVP voting in 2024.
Furthermore, the Red Sox have some of the top prospects in baseball, all who could debut this season: Infielders Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell, as well as outfielder Roman Anthony are all Top 20 prospects.
However, those aren't the only three prospects you should care about if you're a Red Sox fan. Baseball America lists outfielder Miguel Bleis as a name to watch this year, naming him as a "bounceback candidate" among prospects.
Bleis succeeded in his first two seasons in Boston’s farm system. But after surgery to repair a left shoulder subluxation in 2023, the 20-year-old has struggled to pick up steam in the past two years. The Dominican outfielder has the toolset to be a key fixture with his quick bat speed and plus power potential. He needs to cut down his whiffs and work on his vision at the plate, especially with breaking pitches in the zone. Bleis led the Red Sox system with 38 stolen bases. His speed also helps his defensive value.
Bleis was ranked as the No. 93 prospect in baseball back in 2023 but fell out of the Top 100 in each of the last two years, per MLB Pipeline.
The Red Sox report to spring training in just under two weeks and following the development of the prospects will be one of the biggest storylines in Ft. Meyers.
