Baseball America Predicts Seattle Mariners to Draft Highly-Touted Prep Prospect
During the 2024 MLB winter meetings in Dallas, the Seattle Mariners defied the odds during the 2025 MLB Draft lottery.
The Mariners entered the event with some of the lowest odds to get the No. 1 pick. They ended up walking away with the No. 3 selection.
Having that selection puts Seattle in prime position to walk away with one of the most elite prospects in the 2025 draft. And Baseball America predicted the franchise to select arguably the most interesting prospect in the class.
A mock draft written up by Carlos Collazo has the Mariners selecting shortstop Ethan Holliday with the third pick. Collazo had the following assessment on Holliday and Seattle's interest in him:
Holliday has less offensive competition at the top of the draft today than he did entering the season, and his track record as a hitter and huge raw power upside should make him a relatively safe bet to go off the board quickly. There’s no reason he shouldn’t be in play with any of the first five teams in the draft with many of the teams behind that range wondering if they’ll even have a shot at him.
Holliday is a part of one of the most notable baseball families. His older brother, Jackson Holliday, was the No. 1 prospect of 2024 was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Their father, Matt Holliday, was in the big leagues for 15 years and was a seven-time All-Star. Ethan and Jackson Holliday's uncle, Josh Holliday, has been the head coach of the Oklahoma State baseball program for the last 13 seasons.
Regardless of whether Seattle takes Ethan Holliday or not, it will walk away with one of the best prospects available in 2025.
