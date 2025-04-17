Seattle Mariners 2024 MLB Draft Pick Ryan Sloan Impresses in Home Debut
The Seattle Mariners farm system is one of the best in all of baseball. The Mariners have nine prospects represented in Baseball America's top 100. And fans of all minor league clubs in the organization's system have gotten to see those elite prospects this year.
Fans of Seattle's Low-A club, the Modesto Nuts, got to see the home debut for one of the team's top draft selections from 2024.
Second-round pick Ryan Sloan made his home debut for the Nuts at John Thurman Field on Wednesday. It was his second start of the season and a significant improvement over his first.
The 19 year-old Sloan pitched 3.2 innings in Modesto's 5-2 loss against the Inland Empire 66ers. He struck out seven batters, walked one batter and allowed one earned run on two hits.
Sloan (No. 83 Baseball America) pitched one inning in his professional debut on April 9. He fanned two and walked another two in that outing and allowed two earned runs on two hits.
Both Sloan and the Mariners' 2024 first-round pick, Jurrangelo Cijntje, are top 100 players according to Baseball America. Sloan has plus grades of 60 on his fastball, slider and changeup, respectively, according to the publication.
Sloan already has a big league frame. He's listed at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds. He was considered one of the best prep pitching prospects in last year's draft class, and is already showing flashes what made him a second-round selection.
The biggest knock on Sloan has been his control. But if Wednesday's start is a sign of things to come, he'll be a quick riser in the team's farm system.
