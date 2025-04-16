Top 100 Seattle Mariners Prospect Cole Young Gets Hit Off 3-Time Cy Young Winner
The Seattle Mariners farm system is loaded top to bottom from Triple-A to Low-A with top 100 talent.
The Mariners have nine prospects ranked in Baseball America's top 100 and seven in MLB Pipeline's. Two of those prospects, Cole Young and Harry Ford are with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers this season. Ford got a rest day on Tuesday. But Young was tested against one of the best pitchers of the last two decades.
Three-time National League Cy Young-winning pitcher Clayton Kershaw is on a rehab assignment with the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate, the Oklahoma City Comets. He's recovering from left toe surgery but looked elite in his outing. He pitched three innings, struck out two batters, allowed no runs and gave up two hits en route to a 3-1 win over Tacoma.
The 21 year-old Young accounted for one of those hits. It was a single on a hard-hit ground ball in the top of the first. It was Young's third hit in two games. The single clocked in at a 98.5 mph exit velocity.
Young (No. 46 MLB Pipeline, No. 52 Baseball America) has started to find a bit of a hot streak in recent games for the Rainiers. He's hit .313 (5-for-16) in his last four games. He's brought his season batting average to .206. He was hitting .170 before that stretch.
This season is Young's first with Tacoma. He has three doubles, one triple and four RBIs in addition to his .206 average in 17 games. He hit .271 with nine home runs and 57 RBIs in 124 games with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers in 2024.
Young has been considered Seattle's future at second base, but the team won't rush his promotion until it feels like he's ready.
