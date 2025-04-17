Experienced Reliever Casey Lawrence Elects Free Agency After Being Sent to Triple-A
The Seattle Mariners have had one of the most heavily-taxed bullpens in the league in terms of innings pitched and injuries.
After Wednesday's 5-3 win against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, the Mariners' relievers are tied for first with the Boston Red Sox in the American League with 72.2 innings pitched through 17 games. That amount of innings ties them for third in the majors.
Seattle has used a plethora of pitchers to try and keep the bullpen healthy amidst the high usage. And one of those pitchers has returned to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.
Casey Lawrence was designated for assignment by the Mariners on April 14. He cleared waivers and was sent outright to the Rainiers on Wednesday. Lawrence chose to opt for free agency soon after he was sent to Tacoma.
Lawrence made one appearance for the Mariners in the major leagues between when his contract was selected on April 9 and when he was DFA'd on April 14. He threw three innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits. He had an ERA of 6.00 after his outing. It was his first time pitching in the major leagues since Sept. 30, 2023, when he was with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Before Lawrence's contract was selected, he made two starts for the Rainiers. He had a 4.25 ERA and fanned eight batters in 10.1 innings pitched. He allowed five earned runs on 13 hits (one home run) in his pair of starts with Tacoma.
Lawrence has been with Seattle's organization Feb. 7, 2024. He elected free agency at the end of last season and chose to return to the Mariners on a minor league contract. And there's a chance the two could reunite again on a minor league deal.
