Boston Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Sets the Stage For Roman Anthony's MLB Debut
After months of fans and pundits alike begging for his promotion, Roman Anthony is finally joining the Boston Red Sox.
This wasn't part of some master plan, though.
Gold Glove right fielder Wilyer Abreu hit the injured list Monday with a left oblique strain. Manager Alex Cora told reporters that once they realized Abreu was going to miss a few days, they turned to Anthony, knowing they couldn't go into their series against the Tampa Bay Rays shorthanded.
"It's a big day for the organization," Cora said. "It's not the perfect way of doing it, but he's here. We'll use him the right way and help him with the adjustments that come with being a big leaguer."
Cora applauded Anthony's maturity and his willingness to grow, especially in regards to the adjustments he may have to make at the plate. And while he just went through similar processes with Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer upon their arrival to The Show, Cora made sure not to equate the three top prospects.
"We have learned a lot the last few months," Cora said, chuckling. "One thing that I've been telling guys, let's not compare them cause they're different individuals. What drives them, their family background, everything, is different. One is gonna act like he's never been here before – and we've seen it – and the other guy acts like he's been here for 10 years."
Cora didn't go as far as saying Anthony would be his new everyday right fielder, or where he will slot into the lineup. He was confident enough to bat him fifth in his MLB debut, though, with Abreu out and catcher Carlos Narvaez on the bench.
Anthony, Campbell and Mayer will be batting back-to-back-to-back Monday night, making the dream of the organization's Big Three into a reality.
Rays manager Kevin Cash knows what it's like to welcome top prospects to the majors, from Blake Snell and Willy Adames to Wander Franco. Now he'll be going against one Monday at Fenway Park.
"I know Alex (Cora) really well and I know he's gonna a really good message for him," Cash said. "I don't know him other than from afar, I know he's really talented, but I think you do everything you can to eliminate pressure and rely on some of the older guys to make him feel welcome, comfortable and just keep doing what you've been doing in the minor leagues."
Jake Mangum, the Rays' 29-year-old rookie who never had a fraction of Anthony's hype, played against the young star during his recent rehab stint in Triple-A. While wishing him the best, Mangum also dealt a jab to his newly-promoted division rival.
"Great baseball player, congratulations to him for getting the call," Mangum said. "I hope he has a great career, but I hope he struggles against the Rays."
Anthony, 21, is ranked as the consensus No. 1 prospect in baseball. He was batting .288 with a .913 OPS to open the season with Triple-A Worcester.
