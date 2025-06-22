Boston Red Sox Minor Leaguer Got a Loud Ovation For Drawing a Walk, But Why?
Nick Sogard, a minor leaguer in the Boston Red Sox organization, drew a loud ovation on Sunday after drawing an epic 19-pitch walk at Triple-A Worcester.
Sogard was down 1-2 in the count after just four pitches before battling and battling to earn the walk.
Sogard, 27, has spent parts of the last two seasons in the big leagues with the Red Sox, appearing in 45 total games. He's hitting .245 with 10 RBIs and three stolen bases in that time. This year, in the minors, he's hitting .228 with three home runs.
Sogard is part of one of the most interesting rosters in minor league baseball, as the group previously had top prospects Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer on the roster. Now, former top prospect Kristian Campbell is playing there and Vaughn Grissom, who was traded for Chris Sale, still remains.
At the major-league level, the Red Sox enter play on Sunday in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They haven't made the playoffs since the 2021 season and are trying to get there this year even despite trading All-Star Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.
The Sox are finishing out their series with the Giants on Sunday at Oracle Park before continuing their road trip on Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels.
Lucas Giolito will take the mound for Boston while former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray pitches on the other side.
First pitch from the Bay Area is set for 4:10 p.m. ET.
