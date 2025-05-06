Boston Red Sox Promote Top Prospect Justin Gonzales to Single-A After Brief FCL Stint
The Boston Red Sox have promoted Justin Gonzales from the Florida Complex League to Single-A Salem, according to the official Minor League Baseball transaction log.
Gonzales, who plays first base, right field and center field, is ranked as the No. 16 prospect in Boston's farm system. The 18-year-old appeared in one FCL game on Saturday, going 0-for-4 with an RBI groundout, before getting bumped up a level.
Across 48 games in the Dominican Summer League last year, Gonzales hit .320 with five home runs, 11 doubles, four triples, 29 RBIs, eight stolen bases, 19 walks, 20 strikeouts and a .908 OPS.
The Red Sox made a few other moves to iron things out in the lower levels. They released right-handed pitcher Cristian Nunez from their FCL roster and promoted right-handed pitcher John Holobetz from Single-A Salem to High-A Greenville.
Beyond the Monster's Hunter Noll reported that infielder Antonio Anderson had also been called up from Single-A to High-A.
Anderson, 19, was the Red Sox's third round pick in 2023. He was batting .345 with a .924 OPS in Single-A so far this season – a vast improvement from his .186 batting average and .581 OPS in Single-A in 2024.
