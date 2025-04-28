Boston Red Sox Top Prospect Roman Anthony Gets Good News Regarding Foot Injury
Roman Anthony seems to have dodged a bullet following a recent injury scare.
The Triple-A outfielder fouled a ball off his right foot in Friday's game between the Worcester Red Sox and Syracuse Mets. Saturday's contest was rained out, then he was held out of both halves of Sunday's doubleheader.
Per NBC 10's Nicole Menner, manager Chad Tracy said he is hopeful to get Anthony back in the lineup Tuesday, following the WooSox's off day on Monday.
The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey added Monday morning that the X-ray on Anthony's foot came back negative.
Anthony was already dealing with a shoulder injury a few weeks back, getting relegated to designated hitter while he recovered. The 20-year-old bounced back from that, though, and had returned to playing in the outfield before hurting his foot.
Entering the season, Anthony was ranked as the No. 2 prospect in baseball. He will ascend to the No. 1 spot once Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Roki Sasaki graduates from prospect status in the coming weeks.
Anthony hit .344 with a .983 OPS upon arriving in Triple-A in 2024. Through 23 games at the same level this season, Anthony is batting .313 with a 1.039 OPS.
At that pace, injuries may be one of the few things holding Anthony back from an MLB promotion. Boston already has a handful of productive outfielders, as well, so the front office is unlikely to rush him to the big leagues.
