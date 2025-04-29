New York Mets Poised to Call Up Pitcher From Triple-A For Spot Start Wednesday
The New York Mets' shorthanded rotation has been among the best in baseball this season, but they still have another gap to fill this week.
David Peterson will take the mound for the Mets in game one of their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, while Kodai Senga is slated to start in game three on Thursday. As for game two, though, the spot is vacant.
Clay Holmes, Tylor Megill and Griffin Canning will be on three, two and one day's rest, respectively, so they likely won't see action again until the upcoming weekend series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
With Paul Blackburn, Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea all on the injured list, the Mets will have to call someone up from Triple-A Syracuse for a spot start.
The Athletic's Tim Britton predicted that left-hander Brandon Waddell would get the nod over right-hander Brandon Sproat. He ruled out Justin Hagenman and Blade Tidwell, considering they both pitched for Syracuse on Sunday.
Waddell, 30, hasn't seen MLB action since 2021. He spent the past three seasons with the Doosan Bears in the Korean Baseball Organization before inking a minor league deal with the Mets this past December.
In 11 big league appearances – all out of the bullpen with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals – Waddell is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA, 2.132 WHIP, 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.3 WAR. The southpaw went 28-15 with a 3.05 ERA in the KBO and is 35-32 with a 3.92 ERA in his minor league career.
Waddell has made five starts in Triple-A in 2025, posting a 1-1 record, 1.54 ERA, 1.286 WHIP and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
While Sproat may be the No. 1 prospect in the Mets' farm system, he is 1-2 with a 5.79 ERA, 1.393 WHIP and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings through five Triple-A starts this season. The 24-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut, and he might need to build up more confidence in the minors before heading up to Queens.
The Mets are 20-9 this season, good for the best record in baseball. If they can keep plugging holes with productive pitchers, the team should be in a great spot once their injured veterans do eventually return.
