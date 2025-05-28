Roman Anthony Extends Awesome Streak as He Pushes For MLB Roster Promotion
Boston Red Sox' top prospect Roman Anthony extended his on-base streak to 24 games on Wednesday afternoon in Triple-A Worcester's 5-4 win over Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
The top prospect in the sport, Anthony connected on a double at 106.8 mph. It traveled 362 feet.
The drumbeat continues to grow louder each day about when Anthony will be promoted to help the scuffling the Red Sox, who entered played on Wednesday at 27-30 overall and in fourth place in the American League East. A second-round pick in 2022, Anthony just turned 21 years old. He's hitting .318 in Triple-A with a .978 on-base percentage, and he's already seen fellow top prospect Marcelo Mayer promoted just last week.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Anthony's advanced swing decisions, quick stroke and growing strength allow him to make more consistent contact and generate higher exit velocities than most players his age. He pulled the ball with more authority than ever in 2024, though he won't fully tap into his plus-plus raw power until he lifts pitches more regularly. He could become a .300 hitter who provides 30 homers and ranks among the league leaders in walks on an annual basis.
In addition to his .318 average, Anthony has eight home runs and 23 RBIs. He's also added three stolen bases. Unfortunately, he appears to be stonewalled by the Red Sox' roster, which already features Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela in the outfield. Rafael Devers currently occupies the DH spot with Masataka Yoshida eventually serving as an option in both places also.
