Boston Red Sox Top Prospect Jhostynxon Garcia Notches 2nd Straight Walk Off

Jhostynxon Garcia lifted the Portland Sea Dogs to back-to-back walk-off victories this weekend, continuing to show out for the Boston Red Sox’s Double-A affiliate.

Sam Connon

Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia (91) participates in media day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South.
Jhostynxon Garcia came through in the clutch with a walk-off home run on Saturday, lifting the Portland Sea Dogs to a win over the Chesapeake Baysox.

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox outfield prospect was placed in another do-or-die scenario, and he once again converted.

Garcia – also known as “The Password” – hit a two-RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning. That marked his first hit and his first RBIs of the afternoon, and they couldn’t have come at a better time.

Through 28 games in Double-A this season, Garcia is batting .286 with two home runs, five doubles, 15 RBIs, four stolen bases and an .813 OPS. He hit .286 with an .892 OPS in 2024, racking up 23 home runs, 24 doubles, 66 RBIs and 17 stolen bases across 107 games between Single-A, High-A and Double-A.

The 22-year-old is ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the Red Sox’s star-studded farm system. He is tracking to make his MLB debut in 2026, although a promotion to Triple-A would almost certainly come before that leap.

Sam Connon
