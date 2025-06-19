Boston Red Sox Send $60 Million Youngster Back Down to Minor Leagues in Roster Move
The Boston Red Sox just took two-of-three from the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, but they are also being active on the off day, sending young rookie Kristian Campbell down to Triple-A Worcester.
Per Jeff Passan of ESPN on social media:
The Boston Red Sox are sending infielder Kristian Campbell to Triple-A, sources tell ESPN. Campbell, who signed an eight-year, $60 million contract this spring, was hitting .301/.407/.495 at the end of April but is .159/.243/.222 since. He'll get a chance to reset in Worcester.
The 22-year-old Campbell is hitting .223 in total with a .319 on-base percentage. He's got six homers and 21 RBIs while playing at second base and in the outfield.
A Top-10 prospect before the season, he pairs with Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer to make up one of the top young trios in baseball. He's a big part of the Boston future, as evidenced by them signing him to a contract extension before finishing his rookie season.
The Red Sox are now 39-37 on the season and in possession of the third wild card spot in the American League. They haven't made the playoffs since the 2021 season, so perhaps they felt they couldn't wait for Campbell to figure things out at the major league level while trying to contend.
Outfielder Wilyer Abreu is expected to re-join the team on Friday from his rehab assignment, so it's likely that his promotion is the corresponding move.
The Red Sox will take on the San Francisco Giants on Friday night in their first battle with Rafael Devers since trading him to the Giants on Sunday.
First pitch is 10:15 p.m. ET.
