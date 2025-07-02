Boston Red Sox Top Prospect Throws Incredibly Rare Immaculate Inning
Boston Red Sox prospect Hayden Mullins accomplished an extremely rare feat on Tuesday night, tossing an immaculate inning for Double-A Portland.
The immaculate inning is defined as nine strikes on nine pitches, resulting in three strikeouts.
Mullins, 24, is ranked as the No. 30 prospect in the organization, per MLB.com. He was a 12th-round pick of the Red Sox in 2022 out of Auburn. He's projected to make his major league debut in 2026.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Mullins' fastball operates in the low 90s and tops out at 95 mph, yet it misses plenty of bats because it features tremendous carry up in the strike zone. He'll flash a plus low-80s slider with two-plane depth at times and can turn it into a harder, tighter cutter that's similarly effective. His low-80s changeup lacks the consistency of his other offerings but has quality tumble at its best and helps him keep right-handers in check.
It's unclear what plans the Red Sox have for Mullins, but it does look like there will be opportunity in 2026. Lucas Giolito is scheduled to be a free agent after this season, as is Walker Buehler.
Giolito has pitched better of late, but Buehler has struggled mightily this season, pitching to a 5-6 record and a 6.45 ERA. The Red Sox entered play on Tuesday at 42-44 and in fourth place in the American League East. They haven't made the playoffs since the 2021 season, when they went to the ALCS.
