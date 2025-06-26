New York Yankees to Give Away Incredible 'Seinfeld' Bobblehead This August
On August 21, the New York Yankees will undoubtedly give away one of the best bobbleheads of the season when they send 18,000 fans home with an incredible Seinfeld-themed bobblehead.
“I love a good nap. Sometimes it's the only thing getting me out of bed in the morning.” - George Costanza
Join us at @yankeestadium on Thursday, August 21 for Seinfeld Night! 1st 18,000 guests will receive a George Costanza Bobblehead
The iconic image of George sleeping under his own desk stems from the 1997 episode 'The Nap,' in which George gets the area under his desk expanded so he can sleep while at work (working for the Yankees at the time). He also gets extra compartments built so he can house an alarm clock, magazines and candy bars. His plan to sleep at work was going pretty well until Yankees' owner George Steinbrenner came into his office and waited for him, not allowing George to get up and forcing him to stay under the desk until he could devise a plan to get Steinbrenner out of his office.
Eventually, Steinbrenner found George and the great desk was destroyed. It's one of the more iconic episodes of the later seasons of the show, which is one of the most successful in television history.
The Yankees will play the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 21 and between the rivalry, and this giveaway, it should be one of the best-attended games of the season.
The Yankees will be back home on Friday night against the Athletics at 7:05 p.m. ET.
