NBA Superstar Delivers Heartfelt Social Message to Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte
New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns is the latest person to send support to Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte in light of an awful fan interaction on Tuesday night.
While playing on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, Marte was seen crying on the field after it was learned that a fan had made a comment about his mother, who died in a car accident in 2017.
Towns had this to say on "X:" on Thursday morning:
Some things should never be said. @KetelMarte4 your mother is proud, and so are we
The original post also included a heart and a flag of the Dominican Republic, which is a heritage that the two athletes share. (Emojis do not come through on our webpage).
An 11-year veteran, Marte is one of the best second baseman in baseball right now. A lifetime .282 hitter, he's a two-time All-Star and he helped lead the D-backs to the World Series in 2023. He's hitting .313 this season with 15 home runs.
The fan who made those comments has been banned indefinitely from all major league parks.
As for Towns, he's one of the most prominent players in the NBA, and just led the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals.
A 10-year veteran of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Knicks, he averaged 24.4 ppg this season. He's a Rookie of the Year winner and a five-time All-Star.
The Diamondbacks will be back in action on Friday night when they host the Miami Marlins at Chase Field.
First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
ONE EXPENSIVE CARD: Livvy Dunne, the girlfriend of Paul Skenes, spent nearly $3,000 on a Skenes baseball card at the recent Fanatics fest. CLICK HERE:
TAKING A SHOT? David Ortiz, the Baseball Hall of Famer, seemingly took a shot at Rafael Devers on Instagram in the wake of Devers getting traded to the Giants. CLICK HERE:
IKF REUNION?: The Yankees are reportedly interested in acquiring infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who previously played for the team. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.