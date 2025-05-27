Boston Red Sox' Top Prospect Included as Part of Awesome 'Jeopardy' Clue
Minor League Baseball met popular culture on Monday night as Boston Red Sox' top prospect Jhostynxon Garcia was included in a clue on 'Jeopardy.'
The clue read: "It's something many use every day to unlock things online and the nickname of Boston Red Sox prospect Jhostynxon Garcia."
The answer was "What is Password?" which was gotten correctly by the contestant.
Garcia got the nickname password, presumably, because of how many letters are in his first name and how tough it can be to spell. It certainly would make a good password next time you're asked, don't you think?
The No. 5 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline, Garcia is now 22 years old. The outfielder was signed by the Red Sox in 2019 and is projected to make his major league debut in 2026.
Recently promoted to Triple-A Worcester, he's hitting .417 over six games with the WooSox. He hit .256 with Double-A Portland and he has five total home runs this season to go along with 22 RBIs. He has four stolen bases. He's one of several young outfielders in the Red Sox' system, including Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu and Roman Anthony. The first three are already on the big-league roster while Anthony is still waiting for his shot. He's the No. 1 prospect in baseball.
The following comes from a portion of Garcia's MLB.com prospect profile:
...Garcia carries at least 50 pounds more than his listed weight of 163 and features some of the best strength and raw power in the system. His right-handed swing is designed to launch balls in the air, and he did so more often in 2024 while producing high-end exit velocities. He does damage against both lefties and righties and could produce 25-30 homers per season, though he may have to tone down his aggressive approach against more advanced pitching.
