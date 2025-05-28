Boston Red Sox' Top Prospect Making Rare Team History in Wednesday MLB Game
Boston Red Sox' top prospect Marcelo Mayer, who was just called up to the big leagues on Saturday, is already a part of some unique and special team history.
According to Tom Caron of NESN, via Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, Mayer is now just the fourth rookie to hit cleanup for the Red Sox within the first five games of his career. Masataka Yoshida did it in 2023, Mo Vaughn did it in 1991 and Jim Rice did it in 1974.
Mayer is hitting cleanup in Wednesday's afternoon contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET.
Mayer, the No. 8 prospect in baseball, via MLB Pipeline, is hitting .333 through four games. He is 5-for-15 with two doubles and a walk. A first-round pick in the 2021 draft out of the California high school ranks, Mayer was hitting .271 at Triple-A Worcester before his call-up. He had nine homers and 43 RBIs.
He pairs with Kristian Campbell and Roman Anthony to make up one of the most decorated prospect groups in baseball. Campbell was a top-five prospect before graduating off the list.
The Red Sox enter play at 27-30 overall and in fourth place in the American League East. The Brewers are 28-28 and in fourth place in the National League Central.
Boston will send right-hander Brayan Bello to the mound while the Brewers will counter with Freddy Peralta. Bello is 2-1 with a 4.08 ERA while Peralta has gone 5-3 with a 2.55.
