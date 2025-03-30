Boston Red Sox' Top Prospect Blasts Two Homers at Triple-A in Rout of Mets Affiliate
The Worcester Red Sox demolished the Syracuse Mets 12-0 on Sunday afternoon at Polar Park in Worcester, Mass.
It was the first win of the year for the WooSox, who are now 1-1 on the young season. The Mets fell to the same record.
The story of this game was the Red Sox group of highly-regarded prospects: Infielder Marcelo Mayer went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, picking up his first Triple-A hits. Furthermore, outfielder Roman Anthony went 2-for-3 with two homers, three RBIs and four runs scored.
Anthony is the top prospect in the Red Sox organization and the No. 2 prospect in the sport, per MLB Pipeline. The No. 79 pick in the 2022 draft, Anthony is a career .284 minor league hitter with 34 homers and 38 stolen bases.
The Red Sox will want to get him some more seasoning at Triple-A, but he may force their hand and push his way to Boston sooner rather than later. The Red Sox do have three solid outfielders in the big leagues already with Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela, so the team will have to figure out how to fit Anthony in once the time comes.
The Red Sox enter play on Sunday at 1-2 overall, having dropped two of their first three games to the Texas Rangers. The two teams are finishing out the series on Sunday before Boston heads to Baltimore to take on the division-rival Orioles.
The WooSox will be off on Monday, as is customary in Triple-A.
