Boston Red Sox Trade Acquisition Continues to Show Well in Minor Leagues
Boston Red Sox minor leaguer Kyle Harrison, acquired in the trade that sent Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, continues to pitch well in Triple-A with the Worcester Red Sox.
Harrison threw a five-inning gem on Thursday, racking up seven strikeouts against three walks. He gave up no runs and just two hits.
Harrison, 23, is a former top prospect with the Giants who is no longer eligible to be on the Red Sox prospect list, per MLB Pipeline. He's made 39 big-league appearances, going 9-9 with a 4.48 ERA over 182.2 innings. This season, he made eight appearances for the Giants, going 1-1 with a 4.56.
There's no indication as to when the Red Sox will promote him to the major league roster, but he seems like he's on the verge of being able to help in the push for the playoffs. Boston has been utilizing Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, Dustin May, and Garrett Crochet in the rotation. Cooper Criswell has also made starts, but Harrison could assume that spot if the team is ready.
Regardless, Harrison should have a chance to be in the rotation next year with Giolito slated for free agency and Tanner Houck out for the season with Tommy John surgery.
Boston is off on Thursday but they'll be back in action on Friday night at the San Diego Padres. The Red Sox are 64-52 and in the first wild card spot in the AL.
They haven't been to the playoffs since advancing to the American League Championship Series in 2021.
