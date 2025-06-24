Boston Red Sox Triple-A Affiliate Posts Exciting Pictures on Social Media
The Boston Red Sox posted exciting pictures on social media Tuesday, confirming that the team is working youngster Kristian Campbell out at first base.
Campbell, who has played second base and the outfield during his action with the Red Sox this season, is learning first base in response to the season-ending injury to Triston Casas. The team lost Casas, and then couldn't get Rafael Devers to play first base before trading him to the San Francisco Giants, so they are looking for an answer at the position.
Campbell could be it.
A top-ten prospect in baseball before the season, Campbell made the roster out of spring training, but increasingly struggled with the bat. After a solid April, his average fell to .223 before he was sent down. He has six homers and 21 RBIs at the big-league level while carrying a .319 on-base percentage.
First base could also be a sensible way to get him back on the field when he returns to the majors. Once Alex Bregman returns from injury, Marcelo Mayer figures to play second base most often. With Roman Anthony on the roster now, he figures to fill the outfield with Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela. Campbell may not have a way on the field unless it's at first base, so this could work out well for everyone.
Campbell has played two games for Worcester so far, going 2-for-7.
As for the Red Sox, they enter play on Tuesday at 40-40 overall. They are in fourth place in the American League East and will take on the Angels in Anaheim at 9:38 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
ONE EXPENSIVE CARD: Livvy Dunne, the girlfriend of Paul Skenes, spent nearly $3,000 on a Skenes baseball card at the recent Fanatics fest. CLICK HERE:
TAKING A SHOT? David Ortiz, the Baseball Hall of Famer, seemingly took a shot at Rafael Devers on Instagram in the wake of Devers getting traded to the Giants. CLICK HERE:
IKF REUNION?: The Yankees are reportedly interested in acquiring infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who previously played for the team. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.